Western Financial Corp CA Sells 2,756 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,146. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,127 shares of company stock worth $23,209,558 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.