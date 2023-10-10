Western Financial Corp CA Sells 327 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 238,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,966. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.