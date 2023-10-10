Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 147 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 115,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 162.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

