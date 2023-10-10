Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 22,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,649 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,529,979,000 after acquiring an additional 233,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

