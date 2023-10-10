Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $484.79. 97,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.13. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $486.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

