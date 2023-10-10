A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

