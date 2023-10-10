Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPRT. B. Riley raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Oportun Financial Stock Up 3.2 %
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 449,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
