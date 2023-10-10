Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPRT. B. Riley raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 8,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 449,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

