Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 425,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

