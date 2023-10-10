Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $122.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

ARES traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,842. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.08 per share, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,674.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

