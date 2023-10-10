Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

LSCC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 96,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $69,455,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

