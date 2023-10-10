Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $156.82. 84,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.