Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Bank of America

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

