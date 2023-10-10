Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

