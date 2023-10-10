Bank of America Boosts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $66.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CAMT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,708. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Camtek by 5.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.