B. Riley Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $7.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,513. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $271.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,217 shares of company stock worth $119,302. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

