Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

