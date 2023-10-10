Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 534 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $382.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

