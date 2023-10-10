CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 10,185 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

