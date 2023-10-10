Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

