Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $385.08 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

