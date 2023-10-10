Oak Thistle LLC Buys 2,661 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

