Unigestion Holding SA Has $16.72 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

