McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $451.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $451.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.