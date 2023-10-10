Unigestion Holding SA Has $48.92 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,985 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,040 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $48,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

