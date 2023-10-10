Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,017 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,038,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.89. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.