LGT Group Foundation Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MSM opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.