Unigestion Holding SA Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

