Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,915 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.46.

NYSE:DG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

