Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,911 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

