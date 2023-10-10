Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.55 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

