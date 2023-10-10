Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.55 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

