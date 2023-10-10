Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.61. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $666,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

