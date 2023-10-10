Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Position Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 2.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.07 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

