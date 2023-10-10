Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

MA opened at $395.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

