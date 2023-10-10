Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 12,838 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

