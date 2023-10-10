Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

