Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRO opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.