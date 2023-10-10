Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.