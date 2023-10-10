Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,391. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

