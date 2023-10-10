Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $452.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.96 and its 200 day moving average is $415.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

