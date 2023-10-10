Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 201 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

