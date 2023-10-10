Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

