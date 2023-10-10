Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $29.42 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,458,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

