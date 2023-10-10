Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.