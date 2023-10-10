T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

