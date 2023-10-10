Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

IYE opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

