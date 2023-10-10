Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Raised by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.80% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $144,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

