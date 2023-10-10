Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $43.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,917 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $43,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000.

ACWX stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

