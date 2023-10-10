LGT Group Foundation Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

