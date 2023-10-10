Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Boosted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 260,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 90,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

